Ronald Stanley Pomykala, 84, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Cremation rites were under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green, Mo.
Ronald, or Ron as he preferred to be called, was born June 1, 1938, in Chicago to Stanley and Eleanor Pomykala. He married Ruth Blaszak in September 1959. To this union, five children were born; Ronald, Lisa, Jeffrey, Scott, and Angela. He worked for many years as a boiler operator for ComEd. When their marriage ended, he moved to Arizona where he met Gretchen Burkhart. They married and had many years of happiness. Together, they enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and traveling until her death in 1993. In 1998, he retired and moved to Missouri to be close to family.
Ron enjoyed reading and watching old spooky movies. Halloween was his favorite holiday. He was an avid storyteller and loved to share his stories with friends and family. Ron will be missed by many, especially his best friend, Cousin Barb.
Ron is survived by two sons, Ronald (Andrea) and Scott (Patty) Pomykala; two daughters, Lisa Timko and Angela (Guido) Dianese; sisters, Eileen Code and Rose Ann Spegal; 10 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
His wife; parents; step-father, Joseph Madeja; one son, Jeffrey Pomykala; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Code and Daniel Spegal, all died earlier.
Ron wished to be buried near his mother in Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Ill. Burial services for the family will be held at a later date.
Donations in his honor may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Pomykala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.