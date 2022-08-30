Rollie Sparks Jr.

Rollie “Cleties” Sparks Jr., 85, of New Hartford, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Smyrna Cemetery (Pike County Road 494), Middletown, Mo., with Jeanie Gay officiating.

