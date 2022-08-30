Rollie Sparks Jr.

Rollie “Cleties” Sparks Jr., 85, of New Hartford, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Smyrna Cemetery (Pike County Road 494), Middletown, Mo., with Jeanie Gay officiating.
Cleties was born Aug. 19, 1937, in Elsberry, Mo., to Rollie Cleties and Edna May Brown Sparks. He was united in marriage to Edna “Kay” Gay on Nov. 30, 1963, in St. Clement Catholic Church. She survives.
Also surviving are sons, Jim Sparks and John Sparks, both of New Hartford; brother-in-law, Jim Gay (Jeanie) of Perry, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His parents died earlier.
Cleties was born in the Elsberry, Mo., area and moved to the family farm in New Hartford at the age of 6. He lived in Bowling Green for a short time after marrying Kay, but moved back to the family farm in 1969 where he remained until his passing.
Cleties worked as a pipefitter for 27 years with Union Local No. 562, and also farmed the family farm with his family. He enjoyed tractor pulling, stock car racing, deer hunting, and raccoon hunting. He also liked to watch NASCAR, with Carl Edwards being his favorite driver.
Pallbearers will be Gary Young, Scott, Otis, Jim Gay, Joey Hamlet, Ron Kagy, and Scott Craig. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie McBride, Wayne Young, Dean Reid, and Ronnie Rose.
