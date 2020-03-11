Robert Woods

Mr. Robert “Bob” Gene Woods, 92, of Louisiana, Mo., died Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020. Bob was born Nov. 12, 1927, to Roland and Lola Strother Woods. He married Marian Edith Hallows Woods Dec. 5, 1949. Marian died earlier on Dec. 30, 2005. Together they had two sons, David Eugene Woods and Kenneth Lee Woods. Kenneth died earlier on Sept. 11, 2016.
Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1946 and served in Korea until 1948. He was very proud to earn the rank of sergeant and serve his country. Bob worked for Stark Bro’s Nursery and later worked for Hercules Inc. for 35 years before retiring early to hunt, trap and travel with his late wife, Marian. During his years at Hercules, Bob was involved in the OCAW 5713 Union, serving as vice president. When Bob and Marian’s grandchildren were young, they enjoyed spending time with them and often served as chauffeurs, picking them up from school and running them to all of their different activities and friends’ homes. Bob was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, mushroom hunting, and riding around on his four-wheeler and ranger with his sons, and a dear friend Gary Branham. Bob also enjoyed teaching a special nephew, Tylier, how to hunt and trap. They also spent a lot of time riding around on his acreage in Lincoln County, Mo., which was a special place for him. Bob was thankful for a special niece, Julie Richardson, who spent so much time caring for him in his last few months. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Louisiana, Mo.
He is survived by his son, David Woods (Marilyn), his daughter-in-law, Donna Jenkins Woods, all of Louisiana, Mo., his granddaughters, Heather Durbin (Steven) of Osage Beach, Mo, and Whittney Lee (Kris) of O’Fallon, Mo, his great grandchildren, Laura, Wade, Bennett, and Evelyn Durbin of Osage Beach, Mo., two sisters in-law, Louise Carlberg, and Jayne Woods, both of Louisiana, Mo. and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Three of Bob’s sisters, Evelyn Stumbaugh, Floretta Crow, and Martha Lou Harrelson, one brother, Roy Woods, and his granddaughter, Laura Lee Woods all died earlier.
Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Services followed at 3 p.m. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial with military honors was at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Laura Lee Woods Scholarship Fund, Heartland Hospice, or the First Baptist Church of Louisiana, MO in care of Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, Mo 63353.
