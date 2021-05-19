R. E. (Robert) Moore died Jan. 27, 2021, at his vacation home in Albuquerque, N.M., with his wife and oldest grandson at his side. He was born Dec. 14, 1944, to Calvin & Alma Lea Moore, and married Jennie Lee Gerard of Delphi, Ind., on Dec. 31, 1965.
R.E. was a mathematician, earning a masters degree in teaching mathematics in 1976 from Stanford University. He taught in two high schools and three colleges in Missouri; retiring from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph in 2014.
He began bi-vocational ministry in 1962 and served several churches in NE and NW Missouri. He retired from ministry in 2011 and was joined by his wife as co-pastor for the last 20 years of his ministry. He also worked in the insurance industry.
R.E. was known as a fine cook, and when asked what he wanted to accomplish by health care workers in his final days, he replied, “I want to cook again.”
R.E. is survived by his wife; his sons Scott (Cindy) Moore and Dr. J.C. (Allison) Moore of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Jennifer (Glen) Ferry of Liberty, Mo.; and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Sue Davis of Kirksville, Mo., and Kay Willis of Mexico, Mo.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Gerard Edward Moore; his parents; brothers Erwin, Verle, and Merle Moore; and sisters Yvonne Branstetter and Wanda Holcumbrink.
A memorial service was held at West Mesa Christian Church in Albuquerque on Feb. 20. A memorial service is planned on Saturday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at New Harmony Christian Church near Curryville, Mo., which was his home church. Memorial contributions may be made to New Harmony Cemetery or Church, 5511 Pike 454, Curryville, MO 63339.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.