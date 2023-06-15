Rita Reeves

Rita Mary Reeves, 88, of Louisiana, Mo., died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home. Services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Mark Dobelmann officiated. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial was at 10:45 a.m., Monday, June 12 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.

Rita was born on Sept. 16, 1934, in St. Louis County, Mo., to Robert Pezold and Martha Beck Pezold. She was married to Leon J. Reeves on July 2, 1954, in Ladue, Mo., and he survives.

