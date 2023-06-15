Rita Reeves

Rita Mary Reeves, 88, of Louisiana, Mo., died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home. Services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Mark Dobelmann officiated. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial was at 10:45 a.m., Monday, June 12 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.
Rita was born on Sept. 16, 1934, in St. Louis County, Mo., to Robert Pezold and Martha Beck Pezold. She was married to Leon J. Reeves on July 2, 1954, in Ladue, Mo., and he survives.
She is also survived by a son, James Reeves and wife Cindy, a granddaughter, Lydia Mackey, three great grandsons, Andrew Mackey, Patrick Wolff, and Kye Mackey, siblings, Dorothy Wessel, Lawrence Pezold, Betty Dungan, and John Pezold, and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, Robert and Martha Pezold, five brothers, Robert Pezold, Raymond Pezold, James Pezold, Paul Pezold, and Gregory Pezold, and three sisters, Cecilia Pezold, JoAnn Pezold, and Marian Busken, all died earlier.
Rita had lived in St. Charles, Troy, and Louisiana, Mo. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana. During her life she was employed by Schnucks as a cashier, Aramark, and Jackson Bros. She was a volunteer at the Louisiana Community Food Pantry and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Community Food Pantry.
