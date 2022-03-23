Ricky William Ellis, 60, of New Hartford, Mo., died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Rick was born in Mexico, Mo., the son of Sammy and Loyce (Dempsey) Ellis, on Aug. 3, 1961. He attended Bowling Green High School and graduated in 1979.
Rick married the love of his life, Sherry Seeley of Vandaila, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1985, and had two children, Matthew and Adam. Rick loved working with his father, sons, and cousins around the family farm while also continuing his full-time career in operations. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring old tractors, DIY projects, and family time with grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Matt (Alisha) of St. Charles, Mo., and Adam (Ashlee) of New Hartford, Mo.; sister, Marsha Labbee of New Hartford, Mo.; grandchildren: Lucille, Madelyn, Maximus, and Lakelyn; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His father, Sammy; mother, Loyce; father in-law, Ted Seeley; and mother- in-law, Darlene Seeley, all died earlier.
Service was held at the First Presbyterian Church, in Bowling Green, Mo., on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m.
Memorials or donations can be made to the Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
