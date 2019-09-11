Ricky Moran

It is with much sadness that we announce to family and friends of Richard Andrae Moran (Ricky) the passing of our dear beloved brother. Ricky passed away on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at his home.
The family is planning a celebration of his life gathering instead of a funeral service. Once all the details have been arranged, they will be communicated via Facebook and newspaper, in the coming days.
We ask instead of flowers, a donation to the American Heart Association be made in Ricky’s honor.
Ricky is and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In memory from Joe Moran, Joyce Wagner, and Mary Turner.
