Richard Turner

Richard Lee Turner, 78, of Montgomery City, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the St. Andrew’s Care Center in New Florence, Mo.
Turner was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Davis, Mo., to William Allen and Mary Starkey Turner. He graduated from Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Mo., and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from Feb. 18, 1964 until Feb. 17, 1966. Turner married Linda Goddard May 9, 1970, in Louisiana, Mo., and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in May. Turner retired from Boeing after working many years as a material handler. Turner loved to aggravate his wife, Linda, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to auctions, garage sales, and tinkering with his cars and things around the home. Turner will be dearly missed by all his friends and family.
Turner is survived by his wife, Linda Goddard Turner, of Montgomery City, Mo.; son, David Turner and wife, Lisa, of Montgomery City, Mo.; grandson, Kenneth David Turner and wife, Meghan, of Columbia, Mo.; two granddaughters: Kimberlee Lamae Dove and husband, Andrew, of Bellflower, Mo.; and Samantha Brooke Turner of Montgomery City, Mo.; and one great-granddaughter, Gracie Lamae Dove of Bellflower, Mo. Also surviving is one sister, Dorothy Keith of Warrenton, Mo.; one brother, Wayne Turner of Vandalia, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Turner of Louisiana, Mo.; and Mildred Turner of Troy, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Turner’s parents, William Allen and Mary Starkey Turner; sisters: Vivian Turner, Clara Mae Smith, Melba Travis, Lillian Creech, Alice Wagner and Evelyn Meier; and his brothers: William Forest Turner, Charles Turner, and James Turner, all died earlier.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, Mo. The Rev. Ed Hankinson officiated and interment with military honors were in the Montgomery City Cemetery in Montgomery City, Mo. Visitation was held on Friday, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, Mo. Casketbearers included Jason Luna, Paul Oliver, Steve Deves, Alex Brant, Andrew Dove, and Kenneth Turner.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Montgomery County Senior Center or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Gateway Chapter, St. Louis, Mo.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com.
