Richard Leo “Rick” Hill, 71, died Sept. 18, 2019, at his home in Foley, Ala., following a strong battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa to William Leo and Kathleen (Kirschner) Hill
Rick grew up in the Aurora, Colo., and Kansas City, Mo., area graduating from Oak Park High School in 1966. He was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War serving on the USS Hornet, also serving during the recovery of both Apollo 11 and 12. After leaving the Navy, he worked in the automotive field mainly as a sales rep for automotive hand tools.
He married Mary Dell Black in July 1998, and she survives him. After retirement, Rick and Mary Dell made their home in Clarksville, Mo., and Foley, Ala. He is survived by two sons, Nathan Hill of Raytown, Mo., and Geoff (Tara) Hill of Independence, Mo., of whom he was proud. His is also survived by five beautiful and fun granddaughters, Shelby, Piper, Emilia, Lucy, and Ivy. Also surviving are three sisters, Nancy Peters of Corning, Mo., Sara Lundy (Chuck) of Liberty, Mo. and Jane Benton (Bob) of Kansas City, Mo.
Both parents, Leo and Kathleen Hill, his mother- and father-in-law, Bill and Mary Jane Black, and his brother-in-law, Lee Peters, all died earlier.
Rick was a member of the American Legion, Clarksville Boat Club, the USS Hornet Association, and the Blue Water Navy Association. He is remembered as a gregarious person who enjoyed telling a story, a handy man who could fix anything, a person who always loved a new adventure, and as a person who loved to travel with a special place in his heart for St. John USVI.
A graveside service for burial of cremains with military honors will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, HWY W, Clarksville, Mo. at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A visitation and luncheon will follow at the American Legion, 504 S. 2nd, Clarksville Mo.
Memorials may be made to the Seward Black Scholarship, of Clopton High School, or the Greenwood Cemetery Fund in care of Collier Funeral Home, 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana MO 63353. Services are being provided by Cason Funeral Home in Foley, Ala., and Collier Funeral Homes Inc. in Louisiana Mo.
