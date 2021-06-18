Richard John Tepen, 87, of Bowling Green, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence, with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the St. Clement Catholic Church in St. Clement with Rev. Jason T. Doke, STL officiating and Rev. Louis Dorn concelebrating. Burial and military honors will be held in the St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the church.
Richard was born Nov. 11, 1933, the son of Emil and Clara (Luebrecht) Tepen. He attended St. Clement Grade School and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951. He was a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from September 1954 – July 1956. On Oct. 24, 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Ann Lenk of Silex, Mo. She survives.
Richard and Judy are the parents of five children and their families; daughter, Phyllis Shaw of Washington, Mo., grandson, Luke Shaw (fiancé Keli Welch), granddaughter, Melanie Diebal, great grandchildren, Hailey Diebal and Parker Diebal; son, Edward Tepen of Mexico, Mo.; daughter, Janice Martin (Greg) of Centralia, Mo., grandson, Tyler Martin (Jasmine), and granddaughter, Katie Guymon (Kayden); daughter, Doris Twellman (Tony) of Bowling Green, Mo., grandchildren, Adam Twellman, Grace Twellman, and Will Twellman; son, Donnie Tepen (Darlene), granddaughter, Kayla Caldwell (Justin), great grandchildren, Austen and Charlie Caldwell, granddaughter, Ashley Cox (Ryan) and great grandchild, Archie Cox.
Also surviving are siblings, Virgil Tepen (Rosemary), Mary Carol Niemeyer (Fred), Fred Tepen (Debby), Bob Tepen (Marcia), and Jim Tepen (Linda); sister-in-law Vallie Tepen; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His parents; brothers, Lawrence Tepen, David Tepen, and George Tepen, all died earlier.
Richard farmed with his father and brothers. He was an active member of the St. Clement Catholic Church, as well as the Knights of Columbus where he served as a 4th Degree Knight. He also belonged to the VFW Post 5553 in Bowling Green.
Richard stayed very active and enjoyed doing many things. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball in his younger years, he enjoyed croquet, bowling, card-playing (Pitch, Pinochle), and played lots of golf in his retirement.
Although he liked the football Cardinals and the St. Louis Rams, his biggest professional sports team support went to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.
Having resided on the Meyer farm near St. Clement all of their married life and building a new home on the farm in 1977, Richard loved the country life and enjoyed living close to his family. You could find Rich and Judy’s home easily, all you had to do was look for the palm trees in the front yard.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and visiting with family and friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren Luke Shaw, Melanie Diebal, Tyler Martin, Katie Guymon, Adam Twellman, Grace Twellman, Will Twellman, Kayla Caldwell, and Ashley Cox.
Serving as special honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Bybee and Bill Baxter.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement Church or Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
