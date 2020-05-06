Richard Brooks Branstetter, 94, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Mexico.
Private graveside services for Richard will be held at the New Harmony Cemetery with Bibb-Veach Funeral Home handling the arrangements.
Richard was born April 8, 1926 in Curryville, Mo., to Harve Brooks and Mattie Mae Mitchell Branstetter. He married Erma C. Nelson on March 26, 1947 in Overland, Mo.. She died earlier.
Richard was a member of the Christian Church in New Harmony, where he served as a deacon. He owned and operated R.B. Branstetter Well Drilling Co., and Sawmill near Bowling Green from 1946-1964. He then went to work as a mechanic for Shaon Motors, and later went to work at Chem Grow. He worked as a driller and maintenance supervisor at Dundee Cement Co. from Jan. 3, 1967 to June 30, 1986, when he retired. He was a member of VFW No. 5553, American Legion No. 370, Pike County Fair Board, Motor Home Clubs, and Boot Kickers. He enjoyed gardening and boot kicking, along with hillbilly golf, holey boards, ring toss, and playing cards, especially pinochle.
He is survived by son Tommy (Kathie) Branstetter of Bowling Green; daughters, Rebecca Lea (Raymond) Carroll of Bowling Green, Trudy Mae (Bill) Shaw of Bowling Green, and Carrilea (James) Logan of Independence, Mo.; also has 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Louise Tredway of Louisiana, Mo., and Patsy Ann Grange of Tulsa, Okla.
His parents; wife; brothers, Bert, Raymond, John, Elmer, Joe, and Kimmie Branstetter; and sisters, Mary Frances Mudd, Ruby Mae Nolan, and Hazel and Rosetta, all died earlier.
Memorials may be made to New Harmony Cemetery or the Missouri Veteran’s Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
