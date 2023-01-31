Richard Bernard Grote

Richard Bernard Grote, 82, of Bowling Green Mo., died Jan. 22, 2023, at Maple Grove Lodge surrounded by his wife, children, and their spouses. He was born Nov. 24, 1940, son of Max H. and Irene (Wendel) Grote. He married Joan T. Ratermann on Nov. 14, 1959 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Millwood, Mo., she survives.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Usher and Fr. Danny Merz officiating. Burial was held at St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the church.

