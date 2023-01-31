Richard Bernard Grote, 82, of Bowling Green Mo., died Jan. 22, 2023, at Maple Grove Lodge surrounded by his wife, children, and their spouses. He was born Nov. 24, 1940, son of Max H. and Irene (Wendel) Grote. He married Joan T. Ratermann on Nov. 14, 1959 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Millwood, Mo., she survives.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Usher and Fr. Danny Merz officiating. Burial was held at St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the church.
Richard was born and raised on the family farm in St. Clement. He attended St. Clement Catholic School from grades one through eighth. After eighth grade, Richard went to work for his Uncle C.T. (Slick) Wendel as a painter and builder, building numerous houses throughout Pike County. Richard always packed a lunch, his favorite being a cold pork chop which earned him the nickname of “Pork Chops.”
Richard and his brother, Kenny, farmed together from 1958-1965 in the Farmer area. In 1965, Richard and Joan moved to their present home in St. Clement, which was originally owned by Clem and Regina Grote. Richard farmed and worked full-time for Wendel Construction from 1965-1972. He then became a full-time farmer. He started Grote Painting in 1997, then in 2000, his grandson Corey joined him in the paint business renaming it Grote Biggs Painting. They continued their painting business until 2010. Richard continued farming for the remainder of his life.
Richard enjoyed taking hunting trips with his sons, grandsons, and friends. He loved to spend time surrounded by his family, especially enjoying the pitter-patter of the great grandkids. He loved to spend Saturday nights playing cards and games with family and friends. Richard and Joan were known for their dancing ability (cutting a rug) with many friends including many late night and early morning breakfasts. He enjoyed life to the fullest especially being with his family and friends.
Richard was devoted to St. Clement Parish, St. Clement School, and the Knights of Columbus. He was actively involved with many different parish committees including Parish Council, School Board, and many building committees. He helped to build and maintain many different projects for both St. Clement Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He also served as Grand Knight and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He considered it a great honor to serve in these capacities. Richard was actively involved in the Quincy Cursillo where he made many lifelong friends. He was well-liked and respected throughout the community.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan, and their five children, Joseph H. (Shari) Grote of Eolia, Tony (Amy) Grote and Karen (Richard) Biggs of Bowling Green, Gary F. (Sandy) Grote of Silex, and Terri (Robbie) Bird of Middletown. His grandchildren are Bethany (Kevin) Ponton of Texas, Corey (Amy) Biggs of Bowling Green, Joey (Audra) Grote of Silex, Bridgett (Bill) Hanks of O’Fallon, Mo., Timmy (Meaghan) Grote of Bowling Green, Randi Biggs (Angi) Spinzig of O’Fallon Mo., Max (Brittany) Grote of Middletown, Michelle (Michael) Mehler of Silex, Whitney (Nick) Rehmeier of New Melle Mo., Russell (Ally) Bird of Bowling Green, Ally Grote of Stillwater OK, Andrew Biggs (Sara Akers) of Bowling Green, Tommy Grote of Bowling Green, Raymond Bird (Kacy Mudd) of Troy. In addition, he has five step-grandsons Brett (Rachel) Biggs, Alek (Autumn) Eivins of Jefferson City, Zakk, Cash and Kain Eivins all of Eolia and 18 great-grandchildren with 4 more due in the spring.
Survivors also include his siblings, Evie Hopke of New Hartford, Maxine (Carroll) Grote of Bowling Green and sisters-in-law Wanda Grote of New Hartford, Alice Schuckenbrock of Texas, Judy Ratermann Murphy of Silex and brother-in-law John Ratermann (Tina) of Silex. His parents, Max and Irene, his in-laws Tony and Florence Ratermann, brother, Kenny Grote, brothers-in-law John Hopke, Frank Schuckenbrock and Steve Murphy, all died earlier.
Pallbearers are Corey Biggs, Joey Grote, Timmy Grote, Max Grote, Russell Bird, Andrew Biggs, Tommy Grote and Raymond Bird. Honorary pallbearers are Bethany Ponton, Bridgett Hanks, Randi Spinzig, Michelle Mehler, Whitney Rehmeier, and Ally Grote.
Richard was an important part of the local community and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Memorials can be made to St. Clement School, Anne’s Anchor, or Promedica (Heartland) Hospice.
