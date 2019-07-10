Raymond Meyer

Raymond (Ray) Herman Meyer, 91, of Bowling Green, died July 3, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, with Rev. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Clement Cemetery, with military honors being conducted by VFW Post 5553 and Missouri military honors. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Ray was born March 14, 1928, in St. Clement the son of Bernard and Anna Grote Meyer. He married Deloris Mae Welch July 31, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Vandalia. She survives.
Other survivors include sons Terry Conrow (Rosemary), Donald Meyer (Kathy) and David Meyer (Vicki); daughters Gale Knight (Darrell) and Deborah Meyer-McKern (Rex); grandchildren Shelly Shade (Joe), Terry Jo Conrow (Tabbatha), Tina R. Graver, Heather Orf (Gary), Coutrney McDaniel (Jody), Sara Hill (Matthew), Christopher Meyer, Cory Orf (Becky), BobbiJo White (Wes) Joey Orf (Christy); 37 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren; sisters Alrita Meyer and Lorraine Meyer.
Those who died before him were his parents; sisters Bea Perette and Bonnie Klott; two sons, Bernard and John Meyer; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; son-in-law and grandchildren.
Ray grew up and lived in the St. Clement area all of his life. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953. He was a lifelong farmer in the community. He was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus. Ray enjoyed raccoon hunting and fishing, photography, gardening and spending time with family and loving his grandbabies. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games and Mizzou football.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Jo Conrow, Christopher Meyer, Mike Klott, Mark Klott, Joe Klott and Greg Klott. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Schuckenbrock, Larry Edmiston, Frank Deters, Richard Grote and Richard Tepen.
Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Church or the St. Clement Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com
