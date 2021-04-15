Mr. Randell Clarence Meyers, 83, of Ashburn, Mo., died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. Victor Keefe officiating. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Randell was born Sept. 9, 1937 in Ashburn, Mo., to John Samuel Meyers and Mary Elizabeth Hiles Meyers. He was married to Mildred Marie Beer on Oct. 19, 1963.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Meyers, a son, Randell C. Meyers Jr. (Patty) of Mexico, Mo, a daughter, Kimberly K. Meyers of Ashburn, Mo., six grandchildren, Justin Tibbits (Kailee), Jamie Tibbits (Krissy), Jared Tibbits, Joshua Woolfolk (Haley), Randell Meyers III, and Ryan Meyers, and six great grandchildren, Abby Tibbits, Hunter Tibbits, Brantley Tibbits, Adalind Tibbits, Mason Woolfolk, and Boone Woolfolk.
A daughter, Cheryl Denise Welch, on Sept. 6, 1981, three brothers, Sam J. Meyers, Henry L. Meyers, and John D. “Boat” Meyers, and four sisters, Martha Niffen, Mary Worrell, Majorine Turner, and Alice Meyers, all died earlier.
Randell was a hard working individual starting work, at an earlier age than most, at Valley Steel in 1958 later named Louisiana Steel. He was employed there for over 61 years retiring in 2019.
He enjoyed going fishing, working on the farm, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Justin Tibbits, Jamie Tibbits, Jared Tibbits, Joshua Woolfolk, Randell Meyers III, and Ryan Meyers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Butler, Ronnie Taylor, and Marty Unsell.
Memorials may be made to the Ashburn Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
