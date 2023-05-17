Rachel Jane Twitchell

Rachel Jane Spry Twitchell, 92, of Louisiana, Mo., and formerly of St. Louis, St. Peters, and Columbia, Mo., died gently at 5 a.m., Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Maple Grove Lodge. Services will be at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Visitation and snacks will be at 1 p.m. and after the services. Burial will be Thursday, May 18 in her hometown of Boonesboro, Mo.
She was born March 29, 1931, to Harry Charles Spry and Thelma McClellan Shull Spry. She was the youngest of two children with her brother, Forrest, being eight years older. She was graduated from Glasgow High School in 1949 as valedictorian. Rachel married Bobbie Kenneth Twitchell Oct. 10, 1952. She attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg and was graduated with a bachelors degree in education from Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College in Kirksville, Mo., (now Truman University).
Rachel taught for a time in a one-room schoolhouse. Then taught first grade at Marvin Elementary in the Ritenour School District in St. Louis County. In the 1970s, she became a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant rising to a director position with many cars awarded to her for her sales efforts.
Rachel always had an upbeat attitude even when life was tough. Her strong faith in Jesus and God kept her going through her husband Bob’s many years with MS (multiple sclerosis) and later with her own disabilities from strokes.
Rachel Jane Spry Twitchell was a woman of determination, caring and true—an inspiration and moral beacon to her sons, Steve and Barry. Remaining but looking to see and hear her again with God are son, Steve and wife, Kelly, grandson, Rob, granddaughter, Evann, son, Barry and wife Shannon and granddaughter, Sydney; niece, Donna Spry Schiano and husband, Lou and grandniece, Eve.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to First Baptist Church of Louisiana, John Cotton Animal Shelter in Louisiana, Mo., and Community Loving Care Hospice in Bowling Green, Mo.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.