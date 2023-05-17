Rachel Jane Twitchell

Rachel Jane Spry Twitchell, 92, of Louisiana, Mo., and formerly of St. Louis, St. Peters, and Columbia, Mo., died gently at 5 a.m., Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Maple Grove Lodge. Services will be at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Visitation and snacks will be at 1 p.m. and after the services. Burial will be Thursday, May 18 in her hometown of Boonesboro, Mo.

She was born March 29, 1931, to Harry Charles Spry and Thelma McClellan Shull Spry. She was the youngest of two children with her brother, Forrest, being eight years older. She was graduated from Glasgow High School in 1949 as valedictorian. Rachel married Bobbie Kenneth Twitchell Oct. 10, 1952. She attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg and was graduated with a bachelors degree in education from Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College in Kirksville, Mo., (now Truman University).

