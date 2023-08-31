Priscilla Porter Giltner

Priscilla Porter Giltner, 87, died peacefully while surrounded by her family at Maple Grove Lodge nursing home in Louisiana, Mo., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

She was born June 15, 1936, in Paducah, Ky., the daughter of Claude L. and Maria P. Brinkley. She graduated from Hichman County High School in Clinton, Ky., and Murray State University in Murray, Ky.

