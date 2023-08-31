Priscilla Porter Giltner, 87, died peacefully while surrounded by her family at Maple Grove Lodge nursing home in Louisiana, Mo., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
She was born June 15, 1936, in Paducah, Ky., the daughter of Claude L. and Maria P. Brinkley. She graduated from Hichman County High School in Clinton, Ky., and Murray State University in Murray, Ky.
On June 6, 1958, she married Donald E. Giltner in Murray, Ky., and the couple moved to Louisiana, Mo., to begin their careers in education. She taught English, Speech and Drama at Louisiana High School for 24 years and also served as the director of the senior play.
Upon her and her husband’s retirement in 1987, the couple traveled extensively around the country. In 2001, they traveled to England and France.
She loved playing on the computer and became a mainstay on Facebook where she delighted followers with stories of her life. She also was given the award of Kentucky Colonel, the highest award a native of Kentucky can be bestowed.
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Giltner; her children, Julie (Hiram) Constable, Donald E. Giltner II, and Susan (Ed) Gower; her grandchildren, Brooke (Dave) Snyder, Erin Deters, Melisa Constable, Tracy (Bob) Fishel, Bryan (Simlin) Gower, Brad (Courtney) Gower, Craig (Maggie) Smith, Cole Smith, and Caitlin Smith; and her great grandchildren, Teven Blackwell, Austin Schoene, Alex Gower, Adalyn Gower, Aidan Gower, Tyler Clarkson, Ashlea Weidman (Daxton), Austin Lindsay, and Zayden Simpson; a sister in-law, Diane Hudson; and nieces and nephews.
Her parents and a daughter, Kate Cantrell, died earlier.
Visitation was held from 4 until 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana, Mo., on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and the service was at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24 at the church. The Rev. Don Kelley officiated. A private family graveside service will be at the Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, MO.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Jan Onik, John Murry, Will Martin, Darin Williams, John Wood, Kevin McMahill, Gary Tolbert, Karl Dewey Jr, Karl Dewey III, Tony Gschwender, Jim York, Jack Huckstep, and all the former teachers and students. Active pallbearers were Bryan Gower, Brad Gower, Craig Smith, Cole Smith, Bob Allen, and Tom Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Louisiana Alumni Association. Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
