Phyllis Lee Twellman, 71, of Eolia, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home.
Services for Phyllis were held Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at Indian Creek Baptist Church with Brother Joe Miller officiating. Burial followed at Louisville Cemetery. Visitation for Phyllis was held Friday, June 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at High Point Ridge Venue West, 1217 Hwy E, Silex, Mo.
Phyllis was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Louisiana, Mo., to Wayne and Carmen (Lindsay) Bufford. She was united in marriage to Ronald Twellman on June 6, 1970. The couple recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary.
Phyllis grew up in the Silex area and graduated from Silex High School in 1970. Following graduation, Phyllis went to work for the Lincoln County Farmer’s Co-op where she was employed for 42 years until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church, where she was treasurer, led music, and was the adult bible school teacher. Phyllis was also the treasurer for the Louisville Cemetery Association and at one time led the Olney Blue Skies 4-H Club. She was a softball coach for her children’s ball teams and also enjoyed bowling and feeding her hummingbirds. She also enjoyed camping and the annual Labor Day float trip that they had been doing for 53 years. She loved attending her grandkids’ ballgames to cheer them on. Phyllis and Ron enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and cruising to the islands. Some of her fondest memories are attending events celebrating the accomplishments of her grandchildren; this includes the Houston Astros’ World Series and celebrating their win with her eldest grandchild.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Ron; children, Lisa Stanek (Mark) of Overland Park, Kan., Brian Twellman (Tara) of Silex, and Michelle Tracy of Silex; grandchildren: Ryne Stanek (Jessica), Brendan Stanek, Alexandria Stanek, Madison Tracy, Avery Twellman, Landon Tracy, and Jaxson Tracy; great-grandchild, Joelle Stanek, and a great-grandson on the way; sister, Sharon Elliott of Troy, Mo.; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her parents and grandparents died earlier.
Pallbearers were Edgar Lindsay, Dale Lindsay, David Thompson, Donald Thompson, Jeff Sullivan, and Marty Capstick.
Memorials may be made to the Louisville Cemetery or the American Cancer Society.
