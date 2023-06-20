Phyllis Lee Twellman

Phyllis Lee Twellman, 71, of Eolia, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home.

Services for Phyllis were held Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at Indian Creek Baptist Church with Brother Joe Miller officiating. Burial followed at Louisville Cemetery. Visitation for Phyllis was held Friday, June 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at High Point Ridge Venue West, 1217 Hwy E, Silex, Mo.

