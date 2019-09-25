Phillip K. Lawson, 65, of rural Rockport, Ill., died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Phillip was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Pittsfield, a son of Orville S. and Eva Marie Marshall Lawson.
He married Beverly Dawn Penrod on Feb. 14, 1984, in Clarksville, Mo. She died earlier.
Phillip was a 1971 graduate of Pleasant Hill High School, where he enjoyed playing football and received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia.
Phillip was employed in the construction field by the Central Laborers Union Local 253 in Jacksonville for many years. He was an avid NASCAR fan, a football fanatic, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting.
Survivors include a daughter, Tamara N. Lawson of Louisiana, Mo., a niece, Brandi Dohm, two nephews, Tice Forgy and Travis Forgy, an aunt, Jean (Gerald) Graham, and an uncle, Larry Cress.
His parents, wife, two sisters, Diana Forgy and Reba Rhoads and by a niece, Neali M. Clendenny, all died earlier.
Cremation is being accorded. A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill.
Memorials are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Wolves Football Team or to the Miller Cemetery in Atlas.
