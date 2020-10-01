Philip Andrew Brown, 81, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
Services for Philip will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Edgewood Baptist Church at noon p.m. with Mark Albee and Ardell Polk officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Edgewood Baptist Church.
Philip was born Oct. 8, 1938 in Cyrene, Mo., to Leslie Lee and Lula Mae Thomas Brown. He was united in marriage to Mary Emma Hooton March 27, 1958, at Ramsey Creek Baptist Church. She survives.
Also surviving are son, Leslie Brown (Angie Harvey); daughters: Melinda Grote (Ronnie) of Bowling Green, Debbie Brown (Sandra Precure) of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Rita Brown of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Koltyn Brown, Jennifer Eisenhower (Jason), Ryan Fiedler (Steven Schiller), and Sarah Smith (Cody); great-grandchildren: Mason, Ashtyn, Emma and Gunner.
His parents and a sister, Mary Lee Tinsley, died earlier.
Philip lived his entire life in Bowling Green. By profession he was a farmer and a truck driver. He enjoyed boating and camping, as well as restoring tractors. Philip was also a music director at Edgewood Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Steven Robinson, Steven Hooton, Terry Thomas, Roy Cox, Dennis Fox, and Cody Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Bair, Ryan Fiedler, David Robinson, Koltyn Brown, Dale Reid, and Jason Eisenhower.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to www.bibbveach.com.
