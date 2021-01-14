Paul Luebbers

Paul B. Luebbers, 55, – loving husband, devoted father, cherished brother, and loyal friend died Dec. 17, 2020 in Lakewood, Colo.
Paul was born Jan. 7, 1965 in Bowling Green, Mo., to Bennie and Dorothy Luebbers. He graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended college at Missouri State University. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order.
After college, Paul moved to Denver, Colo., where he began his lifelong career in the sunglass industry with bollè America.
Paul was a fierce competitor, dedicated professional, and he approached everything with an undeniable passion and desire to be the best. He loyally worked for Maui Jim Sunglasses for the last 18 years as an Account Executive with six distinguished President’s Club awards during his tenure at Maui Jim.
In 1994, Paul married his wife, Robin, and moved to Manchester by the Sea, Mass., where they resided until 2007 when they returned to Colorado. Paul and Robin have three sons, PJ (18), Bennie (9), and Baxter (9). Paul was well known for his zest for life, his high energy and ‘get up and go’ mentality. There wasn’t a day when Paul wasn’t coaching or cheering on his boys in their various sports endeavors or playing alongside them. He lived to work and play hard and was an incredible athlete. He loved the mountains and outdoors and always was looking forward to the next skiing, hunting, or golf adventure.
Integrity was important to Paul and he always was a gentleman; his motto in life was, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” He was truly larger than life to all who knew him, as is evident in the outpouring of love and support and the countless tributes from his friends and family. One most notably wrote, “They say it is not how long you live, but how long you live in the hearts of those that love you. If that is true, Paul will be immortal.”
Paul is survived by his wife, Robin (Campbell) Luebbers; his three sons, PJ, Bennie, and Baxter Luebbers; his brother and sister-in-law, Phillip W. and Elizabeth Luebbers; nephew, Justin Luebbers; niece, Sarah (Luebbers) O’Neil; great nieces, Rile Luebbers and Libby Mae Luebbers, great nephew, Jack O’Neil; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Paul will be laid to rest in Evergreen, Colo., and a private service will be held for immediate family. Because of current restrictions, a celebration of life is planned for the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to an established fund to assist Paul’s three children in the years to come.
Please visit www.horancares.com/obituary/Paul-Luebbers to leave condolences with the family.
Donations can be made by visiting https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8vD4q7J1wq.
