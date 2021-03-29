Paul Lefever

Paul M. Lefever, 86, died Friday, March 17, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. He was born April 17, 1930 in Hannibal, Mo., to Harold Louis Lefever and Cecilia Maher Lefever. In addition to his parents, his second wife, Georgia Marguerite “Reet” Lefever and sister, Delores Marie Sanders, died earlier.
He graduated from Hannibal High School in 1949, where he enjoyed student government, playing football, and running track. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951, serving in the occupation of Germany, achieving rank to sergeant in the 4th Infantry Division of the 5th Army.
In 1954, he married Carolyn Nadene Williams of Hannibal where they settled to raise a family. He operated the Rocket Truck Stop with Ayers Oil Co., successfully until 1964. He then owned and operated Lefever Chevrolet-Oldsmobile Co. in Bowling Green, Mo., for 22 years.
In 1992, he married Georgia Marguerite Smith and relocated to Farmington, Mo., near Marguerite’s family. In retirement, as through his life, Paul enjoyed building and flying airplanes. He built and flew six Van’s RV aircraft and a Steen SkyBolt biplane in which he flew aerobatics in several local fly-ins. Paul and Marguerite enjoyed a long and happy retirement engaged in their hobbies, traveling, and time with family.
Survivors include his brother, David (Patricia Glass) Lefever of Bettendorf, Iowa, children, Cathy Saiki of South Jordan, Utah, Michael (Roxanne) Lefever of Queen Creek, Ariz., stepchildren, Linda (Dr. Gerald) Roberts of Farmington, Michael Murry Smith of Seattle, Wash., (deceased) and Stephen Helton (Holly Martin) Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo.; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous extended family. Also surviving is the very vocal canine, Nika, who has now joined the Lefever “pack” in Queen Creek, Ariz.
A private family celebration of Paul’s life was held in Hannibal. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Paul’s name to the Experimental Aircraft Association Foundation, Oshkosh, Wis., or the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, Mo.
