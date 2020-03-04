Patricia McElfresh

Patricia Ann McElfresh, 82 of Lebanon, Mo., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Perry-Wells Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
Patricia was born Sept. 4, 1937, in Curryville, Mo., to Leland and Restora Johnson Pritchett. She graduated from Bowling Green High School and began working for the telephone company. Later she worked for the Clothes Horse in Bowling Green.
She married Lawrence (Mac) McElfresh Oct. 26, 1979, at the Christian Church in Louisiana, Mo. They bought a lake home in Camdenton and most recently Lebanon, Mo., where they enjoyed their retirement years. Patricia was a loving, supportive, and kindhearted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed many hobbies with her husband over the years and also loved her dogs, Shadow and Bear. She had a great neighborhood of close friends and several that she adored as her own family.
Survivors include sons, Chuck Tophinke (Debbie) of Bowling Green, Ron McElfresh (Vernelle) of Honolulu, HI, and Darrell McElfresh of Donnellson, Iowa; grandchildren, Nicole Tophinke of Bowling Green, Mo., Andrea McElfresh Weathersbee of Richardson, Texas, Joshua and Jonathan McElfresh of Honolulu, HI, Michelle McElfresh Booth of Louisiana, Mo., and Jennifer Ogden of St. Louis, Mo. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Lawrence McElfresh; as well as her parents, two brothers, Leland Eugene (Gene) Pritchett and Lloyd (Buddy) Pritchett; and sons, Stephen and Graig McElfresh, all died earlier.
Memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana, Mo., in charge of arrangements.
