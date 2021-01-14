Patricia Mae Brown, 70, died Jan. 9, 2021, at King’s Daughters Home in Mexico, Mo.
Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1204 Boone St., Troy, MO 63379.
Patty was born to AV and Virginia (Turner) Beavers on June 19, 1950. She married the love of her life, Charles David Brown, on Sept. 5, 1970. Survivors include her daughter, Tabitha Brown (Michael Hartman); son, Chad (Jessica) Brown; two grandsons, Carson and Cooper Brown.
Patty was the youngest of the Beavers family. She is survived by a brother, James (Beverly) Beavers of Knoxville, Tenn., a sister, Ginny (E.G.) Raney of Mexico, Mo., and a cousin, Vickie (Chris) Straube of Center, Mo. Her parents and in-laws, Roy and Anna Brown, all died earlier.
Patty grew up on a farm in Ralls County and went to Frankford Elementary School, where she rode the bus; her father, AV, was the bus driver. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1968, where she was active in school musicals, cheerleading and National Honor Society. She went to Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman University) until 1970, when Charlie returned from Vietnam. Patty and Charlie settled in Bowling Green, where she took her first job at Bennett’s Jewelry in 1971 as a clerk. Patty later started working at Famer’s Bank (Mercantile Bank of Pike County, now US Bank, and then Perry State Bank (now HNB Bank) until her illness in 2009. Patty was the Mercantile Exclusive Senior Accounts (MESA) coordinator. She also participated Aletha, The Rotary Club, The Vandalia Fair Board, and was a member of the Adiel Baptist Church of Frankford and the First Christian Church of Vandalia.
She made many lifelong friends through work, church and civic activities.
Patty will always be remembered as a giving, loving, supporting and protecting wife and mother. She was a caring, warm sister to Ginny and the extended family. She was an entertainer; loved to sing at church, in weddings, talent shows, community theatre, pretty much anywhere. She loved to be active; cooking, cleaning, exercising, chasing her children through years of school sports, dancing with Charlie and playing with her grandsons. Patty was the light of the room and will be truly missed, not only by her family, but all those she brought love and joy to.
Memorials can be made to Sara-Straube-Ander’s Elementary Teacher’s Scholarship or King’s Daughter’s Home c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory 1304 Boone Street Troy, MO 63379
Interment- Greenlawn Cemetery Bowling Green, Mo.
