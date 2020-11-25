Patricia “Kay” Swope, 75, of rural Mechanicsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Kay was born July 25, 1945, in Louisiana, Mo., the daughter of Harold and Martha (Heqembourg) Green. She married Jim Swope on June 5, 1965.
In addition to raising her family and helping on their farm, this vertically challenged, beautiful woman—inside and out—cared for many children in her home and on the playground at Mt. Auburn Elementary School. She then used her LPN skills to care for many residents of various Springfield facilities. Kay was a proud member of the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, HCEA, and Chapter LR PEO Sisterhood and enjoyed playing card games.
Her parents, and father- and mother-in-law, all died earlier.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Marjorie (Wally) Beck; son Rob (Lucille) Swope; seven grandchildren, Briar and Duncan Beck, Miranda, Mallery & McKenzie Swope, Charity and Daniel (Lacy) Morgason; six great grandchildren; Sister, Marjorie (Dennis) Pilliard); Brothers, Ed Moore, Clem (Sharon) Green and Mike (Della) Green; Sisters-in-law, Ann Maglott and Penny (Kevin) Bliler; and her beloved dog, Ginger.
Cremation was accorded by Park Funeral Homes, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL 62563.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
