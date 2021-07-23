Patricia Ann Trower

Patricia
atricia Ann Trower, 69, of Auxvasse, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Southside Christian Church in Mexico, with Chris Harley officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Pickering Funeral Home.
Patricia was born in Rochester, Ind. on Jan. 3, 1952, the daughter of Wayne and Chaume (Crabbs) Smoker.
She worked for several years at McDonalds. She had also worked at Brookstone. She loved doing puzzles, crocheting, and fishing. She was also an avid dog lover. She was a member of Southside Christian Church in Mexico.
Survivors include three sons, Jason Henderson (Stacy), of Jefferson City, Adam Henderson (Amber), of Mexico, and Aaron Henderson (Kerra), of Mexico; two daughters, Melissa Sweitzer (Bill), of Kirksville, and Emilee Richards (Jennifer), of Fulton; 10 grandchildren, Allison and Adrienne Henderson, Alexis, Aleigha, and Ashton Henderson, AJ, Asa, and Aeri Henderson, Aspen Richards, and Maxwell Sweitzer; and one brother, Matt Smoker, of Louisiana, Mo.
Her parents; three grandchildren, Angel, Alexander, and Aric Henderson; one brother, Mike Smoker; and one sister, Susan Beauchamp, all died earlier.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mexico Animal Shelter. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com.
