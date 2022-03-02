OPAL DAY MCDONALD

Opal Irene (Day) McDonald, 90, of Ottawa, formerly of Bowling Green, Mo., died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Per Opal’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at a later date in Missouri. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Opal was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Clarksville, Mo., a daughter of Clarence and Esta (Bibb) Day. She married Virgil McDonald Jan. 28, 1950, in Clarksville, Mo. He died earlier in 1994. Surviving are a daughter, Emma June (Harvey) Clemens of Ottawa; grandchildren, Traci Antrobus, Jodi (Rene Correa) Clemens Triggs, Jennifer Clemens Sweborg, Arie (Chris) Antrobus Donnelly, Daniel Veasy and Rick (Samantha) Sarles; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Roger Sarles of Louisiana, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Opal’s daughters, Esther Jeanne Sarles and Elaine “Jan” McDonald; a grandson, Izaiah Veasy; a brother, Harold Day and sisters, Helen Colbert Laird and Mary Zumwalt, all died earlier.
Opal was a lifelong Methodist. Her leisure time would find her reading, solving puzzles and enjoying Bingo. Opal’s most precious time was that spent with her family.
