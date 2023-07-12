Ollie Thomas Hays

Ollie Thomas “Tom” Hays, 82, of New Hartford, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.
Services for Tom were held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green with Steve Marshall officiating. Burial was in Keith Cemetery in New Hartford. Visitation was Monday, July 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Tom was born July 16, 1940 to Ollie C. and Alma Baughman Hays in New Hartford, Mo.
He married the love of his life, Linda Ruble, on Nov. 25, 1967, in Pittsfield, Ill. She died earlier.
Tom’s parents; a half-brother, Arlin Hays; a half-sister, Loretta Schneider Lanvermeier; and two grandsons, Dustin Burt and Jarrod Tolbert, all died earlier.
Surviving are three daughters, Susan (Steve) Bolton of Bowling Green, Cynthia Tolbert of New Hartford, and Marsha (Keith) Burt of Eolia; nine grandchildren: Keith Burt Jr., Justin Peak, Jeremiah (Amber) Peak, Austin Hays, Tylor Locklin, Whitney (Nathan) Briggs, Zachary Tolbert, Kassandra (Dakota) Hale, Shelbie Tolbert, and Hunter Burt; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Ida Sue Gastler of Mexico; brother, Arthur (Bill) Hays of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Brian peak, Larry Tolbert, Charlie Davis, and Roy Sisson.
Tom joined the Army in 1963, training in Fort Benning, Ga. He was called home early to help on the family farm after his father was injured in a sawmill accident.
Tom farmed the majority of his life. After retiring from farming, he worked at Townsend Tree Service and Charleswood Manufacturing in Wright City. Taking care of his family also kept him busy.
Tom enjoyed playing games with all the children, and above all teasing them and cracking jokes. Tom never met a stranger; welcoming any and all into his home. He also never hesitated to help anyone in need.
Tom had a sweet tooth and had two phrases he would say often, “Eat dessert first,” and “I only like two kinds of pie—hot and cold.”
Tom was a faithful servant to God, attending church when he could and reading his Bible every day.
Pallbearers were Keith Burt Jr., Justin Peak, Jeremiah Peak, Austin Hays, Zachary Tolbert, and Hunter Burt.
Honorary pallbearers were Whitney Briggs, Kassandra Hale, Shelbie Tolbert, and Tylor Locklin.
Memorials may be made to the Keith Cemetery or Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
