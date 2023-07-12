Ollie Thomas Hays

Ollie Thomas “Tom” Hays, 82, of New Hartford, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.

Services for Tom were held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green with Steve Marshall officiating. Burial was in Keith Cemetery in New Hartford. Visitation was Monday, July 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

