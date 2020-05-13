Olive Frances Ross

Olive Frances “Pokey” Ross, 83, of Bowling Green, died Friday, May 8, 2020.
Private grave side services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green with Homer Poor officiating. Services are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Pokey was born Sept. 26, 1936, to William Perry and Lois Elmore Mickey Tinsley in Bowling Green. She eloped with Joseph Rayburn Ross on Dec. 22, 1956 in Hernando, Miss. He survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Julie (Pete) Cox of Bowling Green, and Diane (Tim) Rees of Center; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sisson, Betty Evans, and Wilma Poor.
Pokey’s parents, four sisters; and a baby brother, all died earlier.
Pokey worked at local garment factories until her retirement. Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family, and traveling to the Mall of America, Dodgeville, USA, and House on the Rocks.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
