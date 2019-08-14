Olin Kerns, 75, of Curryville died Aug. 8, 2019, at the SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Mexico, Mo.
Service will be held 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Visitation will be 4–6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Olin was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Louisiana the son of Lloyd Victor and Virginia Ruth Parrish Kerns of Silex, Mo. On New Years Eve 1985 in Bowling Green, he married Charlotte Kerns. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Tracy Kerns Zupka of Curryville, Mark Kerns (Deborah) of Quincy, Ill., Brian Peak (DeAnn) of St. Charles, Brenda Peak of Vandalia and Curtis Peak of Curryville; grandchildren, Lacey (Blake), Alicia (Jeremy) and nine step grandchildren; great grandchildren Hayley, Jacob, Abel and eight step great grandchildren; brother Cameron Kerns (Miriam) of Maryland Heights; and sister Norine Thompson (Lyle) of Creve Coeur. His parents, Lloyd and Virginia Kerns, brother Neal Kerns, and grandson, Morgan Wilson, died earlier.
Olin grew up in the Silex area and had lived in Curryville since 1978. He graduated Silex High School in 1961 and Truman state University in 1967 with a business agriculture degree. Olin loved to play the guitar and has played in bands since he was 16 years old. Just a week-and-half ago, he was playing with the Elvis Impersonator. Olin enjoyed telling a good humorous story and everyone enjoyed hearing them. He loved taking his dogs to the park, loved gardening and loved his family.
Memorials may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network.
