Olga Marie Sibenaller, 93, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.
A Requiem High Mass was celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Success Chapel near Louisiana, Mo, with Fr. Timothy Sick officiating. While there was no wake, a viewing was scheduled 45 minutes before the service. Burial was at St. Clement Cemetery in St. Clement. Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Olga was born Dec. 14, 1929, in the small picturesque farming community of Roselle, Iowa, to Michael and Frances Hoffman Sibenaller, and she was the seventh of eight children. She graduated from St. Angela Academy (now Kuemper Catholic High School) in nearby Carroll, Iowa. She received her RN certification from St. Anthony Hospital School of Nursing in Carroll in 1950; subsequently working in Minnesota, Colorado, and for more than 50 years in St. Louis, Mo. She was a decades-long member of St. Mary Assumption Parish in the Lafayette Square area of South St. Louis.
Olga is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sibenaller of Roselle; and more than 45 nieces and nephews. Her parents; seven siblings; and five of their spouses, all died earlier.
Known to be a voracious reader, she was adept at intelligent discussion of matters concerning civic, political, and religious interests, and was actively involved in many such related organizations.
Because of injuries sustained over a period of 10 years, she came to live at the home of Ed and Mary Anna Sick in St. Clement during her three periods of recovery. Consequently, Olga came to know and enjoy the Bowling Green-Louisiana area, so much so, that she expressed her desire to be buried at St. Clement. She was known and beloved by many. “Requiescat in pace (RIP),” Olga!
