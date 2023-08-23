Olga Marie Sibenaller

Olga Marie Sibenaller, 93, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

A Requiem High Mass was celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Success Chapel near Louisiana, Mo, with Fr. Timothy Sick officiating. While there was no wake, a viewing was scheduled 45 minutes before the service. Burial was at St. Clement Cemetery in St. Clement. Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Olga Sibenaller, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.