Norma Jean Roberts, 88, of Silex, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Elsberry Health Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Tichacek officiating. Burial followed at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Millwood. Visitation was from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Silex.
Norma was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Louisiana, Mo., to George and Rosa Mae (Patrick) Ince. She was united in marriage to Daniel Ignatius Roberts Sr. on Sept. 12, 1953, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood. Dan survives.
Also surviving are sons, Daniel Roberts Jr. (Patsy) and Rick Roberts (Josie); daughters, Vickie Ray, Sharon Pizzurro (Skip), Linda Quigley (David), and Ann Burkemper (Dave); 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Frankie Ince, Pat Roberts, and Alta Roberts; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her parents; a son, Mike Roberts; brothers, Patrick and Floyd Ince; sister, Roxie McMillen; sisters-in-law, Betsy Ince and Sue Ince; and brother-in-law, Lloyd McMillen; brothers: Joe Roberts (Dorothy), John Roberts (Dorma), Jim Roberts, George Roberts (Kathleen), Ivo Roberts, Tom Roberts (Evelyn), Dick Roberts; and sisters, Sister Mary Mother Charles, Sister Catherine Roberts, Sister Jerome, and Mary Shocklee (Marvin), all died earlier.
Norma and her family moved to Silex when Norma was 15-years old. She graduated from Silex High School in 1953. After marriage, Norma and Dan moved around for the two years Dan was serving in the military. Once discharged, the family spent the rest of their years in Silex.
Although primarily a homemaker, Norma did work a variety of jobs during her lifetime; including time at Monsanto, a cook at school, working in a hen house, and as a seamstress in a garment factory. Norma was an excellent seamstress, and made many wedding gowns over the years. Some of Norma’s hobbies included quilting, gardening, reading, and playing poker and pinochle. Norma’s favorite times were spent with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Cory Roberts, Jeffrey Stanek, Nathan Pizzurro, Eric Roberts, Quentin Quigley, and Kyle Burkemper.
