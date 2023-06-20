Norma Jean Roberts

Norma Jean Roberts, 88, of Silex, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Elsberry Health Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Tichacek officiating. Burial followed at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Millwood. Visitation was from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Silex.

