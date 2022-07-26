Nina (Strack) Mackey, 88, of Blue Springs and Kansas City, died July 13, 2022, from a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Nina was born in Marling, Mo., to Herb and Helen (Fry) Strack. She cherished growing up in Paynesville, Mo., where her father had a general store. She was graduated in 1951 from Louisiana High School before attending Christian College and then University of Missouri-Columbia. 

