Nina Mae Peden, 89, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Columbia.
Services were held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green with Rev. Jay Ayers officiating. Burial was in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was held at the First Presbyterian Church on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Nina was born Nov. 3, 1931 in Olney, Mo., the daughter of George Lee and Dollie Ruth (Foutes) Bent. On April 12, l953, at the Christian Church in New London, she married Robert I. Peden. Survivors include their three daughters, Marcia Sue Tepen (Bob) of Bowling Green, Sherry Lynn Cooksey (Jim) of Moberly, and Laura Mae Ledbetter (Jeff) of Grove City, Ohio; eight grandchildren Angie Richardson (Zach) of Moberly, Lani Horstmann (Daniel) of Ashland, Emily Price (James) of Columbia, Garreth Cooksey of Hannibal, Shaylynn McCollough (Eric) of Columbia, Layle Ledbetter of Kansas City, Lydia Ledbetter of Dayton, Ohio, Lexi Ledbetter of Columbus, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Drake Luebrecht of Columbia, Max and Owen Richardson of Moberly, Grant and Claire Horstmann of Ashland, Jillian, Cooper and Scarlett Price of Columbia. Her husband, Robert Peden, parents, brothers, James Allen and Edward Bent, sister Mary Sue Gilbert, all died earlier.
Nina grew up in Frankford and moved to Curryville during high school. Upon graduation, she moved to Hannibal and worked at Levering Hospital. She later married Robert and moved to Bowling Green. She worked for many years as the secretary of the Junior High School.
Nina loved doing many things. She enjoyed china and tole painting, gardening, flowers, crafting, quilting, and she was an accomplished seamstress. She loved visiting her grandchildren and vacationing with family and friends.
Nina was very active in the First Presbyterian Church. She served as a deacon and an elder, was a member of the women’s circle, women’s Bible study, and the superintendent for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Genealogy Society. She was also a big supporter for the Relay for Life as a breast cancer survivor for 25 years.
Pallbearers were Zach Richardson, Daniel Horstmann, James Price, Garreth Cooksey, Adam Gilbert, Stephen Foutes and Drake Luebrecht.
Honorary pallbearers included Keith Wescott, Bob Galloway, Charlie Foutes, Grant Horstmann & Max Richardson.
Memorials can be made to Bowling Green First Presbyterian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.