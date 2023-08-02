Nicholas A. Twilla, 38, of Louisiana, Mo., died July 20, 2023. Collier Funeral Home is providing cremation arrangements. The family held a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the White Rose Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Mo.

Nicholas was born June 18, 1985, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Sylvia Richardson, and Willie Porter Richardson Jr. He attended church at Peno Baptist Church.

