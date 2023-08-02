Nicholas A. Twilla, 38, of Louisiana, Mo., died July 20, 2023. Collier Funeral Home is providing cremation arrangements. The family held a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the White Rose Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Mo.
Nicholas was born June 18, 1985, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Sylvia Richardson, and Willie Porter Richardson Jr. He attended church at Peno Baptist Church.
He enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and he did construction work. He was an amazing cook and he also learned how to make his own ranch sauce. He was a high school graduate from Bowling Green R-I school district. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Chicago Bulls.
He was an amazing father and loved his children. His mother, Sylvia Richardson and father Willie Richardson are surviving parents. He had one son, Timmathy Adam Kirkpatrick, and five daughters Emmie Twilla, Kinnick Twilla, Laila Twilla, Addie Twilla, and Dallas Twilla. His brothers include Trey Fisher, Kyle Lovalglia, Brant Feather, William Feather, and Daniel Feather. His sisters are Rashonda McClure, Desiree Richardson, Rochelle Richardson, Mary Jo Twilla, Crystal Feather, and Karee Feather. Nicholas also had several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews that loved him very much. His grandmothers were Mary Lee Kendle and Bertha Lee Reading. His grandfather was William G. Feather.
Nick was so full of life and enjoyed making others laugh by always cracking jokes and showing his awesome personality. When he was around, it was hard to keep from having a smile on your face. He loved his family and his friends and would literally give the shirt off his back. He did not play about his sisters and was always there when they needed him. He loved his kids very much. A beautiful heart and sweet soul that will always be missed by all who knew him. The brother that everyone wishes they had, the man that his mother loved with all her heart, and a grateful family that was blessed to be able to share him with others.
Memorials may be made to the family or donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
