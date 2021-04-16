Nathaniel Florence Sr., 90, of Bowling Green, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., died, April 9, 2021.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Pastor Lindell Robbins will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Nathaniel was born July 15, 1930, in Bowling Green, Mo., to Arthur William Florence and Blanche Moore Florence.
Nathaniel was married to Ruby Kathleen Hobbs and from that union survives a son, Nathaniel Florence Jr. and a daughter, Tanya Hendrix. He was later married to Evelyn Longmire on June 12, 1971 in Hannibal. She died earlier on Aug. 24, 2011.
Survivors include two children, Nathaniel Florence Jr. of Bowling Green, and Tanya Hendrix of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Hiss parents; three brothers, Raymond Florence, Marion Florence, and Arthur “Bill” William Florence; and three sisters: Clara Bruce, Willena Shepherd, and Ida Mae Clark, all died earlier.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
