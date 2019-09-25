Nancy Pendzinski, 86, died Sept. 17, 2019. Her parents, Timmie and Naomi West Flaherty, her brother, Jim Flaherty, her daughter, Patti Robertson, and her son-in-law, Richard Anderson, all died earlier. Nancy was born in Louisiana, Mo., though she traveled the country throughout her life, living on the East Coast, vacationing in Las Vegas, working in Washington, D.C., and eventually settling back in Missouri to raise her family.
Family was at the core of Nancy’s life, and she remains the center of her family’s foundation. She is survived by her children: Peggy Garner of Louisiana, Mo., Fred Pendzinski of New London, Mo., and Sue Anderson of Sacramento, Calif.; and by nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and by two great-great grandchildren.
Per her wishes, Nancy’s family will be celebrating her life during a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. Cremation rites were provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.