Nancy Ann “Krein” Menzel, 76, of Gainesville, Fla., died in her home on March 24, 2021. She was born to parents Rev. Gideon and Dorothy Krein, on July 12, 1944, in Superior, Wis. Nancy went to Monticello High School in Monticello, Iowa, and then to the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, graduating in 1966.
Nancy met her husband, Richard (Dick) Menzel, while she was in college and he was at Dubuque Theological Seminary, and they were married on June 30, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa. Together they raised two children, Melinda (Mindy) and Matthew (Matt).
Nancy was an elementary school teacher until she retired in 2004, and also was very active in the Presbyterian churches that Dick served in Cedar Rapids, Brooklyn, and West Union in Iowa, and then in Sterling, Ill., and Willard, Mo. In each church, Nancy made many lifelong friendships and served in children’s education, church choir, and Presbyterian Women, and she also was a ruling elder in the church. In 2016, Nancy and Dick moved to Gainesville, Fla., to be closer to family.
A big highlight in Nancy’s life was teaching Bible School to children two summers in Alaska. Her home during these times was the Presbyterian Mission boat, the Anna Jackman. Nancy also had a long-time involvement in Christian Clowning.
Family was extremely important to Nancy, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed family trips to Bibb Lake in Bowling Green, Mo., every summer, and to Casa Grande, Ariz., every winter to see her parents. She treasured the time she spent in Ohio as well as many vacations at the beach where she loved watching sunrises over the ocean.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard, of Gainesville, Fla.; daughter, Melinda Menzel and her fiancé Dana Brodersen of Gainesville, Fla.; son, Matthew Menzel and his wife Holly and grandchildren Grace and Jada Menzel, all of Marietta, Ohio. Her parents, Gideon and Dorothy Krein, and brothers, Dr. David Krein and Richard Krein, all died earlier.
Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Outreach Committee, 1521 NW 34th St., Gainesville, FL 32605. Focus of this committee: reaching out in ministry and service to and with local missions in the Gainesville community.
An online (Zoom) service for Nancy will be held on Saturday, April 17. Please e-mail NancyMenzelMemorial@gmail.com by Friday, April 16 to obtain the Zoom information and service time if you would like to attend.
