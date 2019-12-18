Mrs. Mildred “Mickey” Madison, 95, of Louisiana, Mo., died Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana. Services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial was at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery near Louisiana. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mickey was born on March 29, 1924, in Louisiana to Ray Burbridge and Margaret Turner Burbridge. She was married to Hardin “Doc” Madison on July 17, 1943, in Louisiana and he died Nov. 27, 2014.
She is survived by a son, Ray M. Madison and wife, Ginger, of Liberty, Ill., a daughter, Benita Asquith and husband E.J. of Louisiana, six grandchildren, Reggie Madison and wife Kara of Lincoln, Neb., Jason Asquith and wife Jenny of Louisiana, Joe Madison and wife Rachel of Perry, Missouri, Brooke Frazier and husband Matt, Tracy Sprout and husband Jason of Bloomington, Ill., and Shelly Tarpein and husband Chris of New London, Mo., 20 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and a sister, Darlene James of Louisiana.
Her parents, Ray and Margaret Turner Burbridge, her husband, Doc Madison, her premature twins, a premature granddaughter, three brothers and two sisters, all died earlier.
She had worked at the Glove Factory, the A & P Grocery Store in Louisiana, did babysitting for many, and worked at JCPenney overseeing the catalog department until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for more than 50 years and a member of the Eastern Star for many years. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou Basketball fan, she enjoyed playing mini golf, doing puzzles, reading, and knitting and crocheting.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Madison, Jason Asquith, Joe Madison, Matt Frazier, Justin Madison, and Carter Frazier.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Kindred Hospice of Troy, Missouri, or the Alzheimer’s Association. On-line condolences may be sent at www.collierfuneral.com.
