Services for Mildred Martha Betz, 96, of Bowling Green, were held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home. Visitation for Millie was from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Don Amelung officiating. Burial was be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Mildred Martha, the daughter of Thomas Morris and Gladys Elizabeth Loudermilk Mathews was born Nov. 3, 1923, in rural Lewis County, Mo. After her father received his D.O. degree, the family moved to Ashley, Mo., when she was 4 years old, and to Bowling Green when she was 7. She graduated from the Bowling Green Public School System in 1941 and the University of Missouri in 1945, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.
After graduation, she taught at the Bowling Green High School for five months, was a case worker for the Pike County Welfare Office for several years, and worked at the family owned business, Show-Me-Lodge, from 1947 to 1977.
In early years, she was active in Jr. B.P.W. and Delta Upsilon Chapter of Upsilon Sigma Alpha, installed as president of both. She joined Bowling Green Chapter No. 457, OES, belonging for more than 50 years, and served in many offices including Worthy Matron and District Deputy of the 16th District.
She was married to James H. “Whitey” Betz on Oct. 4, 1963, in Bowling Green. In their marriage, they had many things in common, including sports, the Bowling Green Bobcats, the Missouri Tigers, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Both were active in civic, community, and patriotic organizations and belonged to the Pike County Country Club where Whitey loved his golf.
Millie, as she was known, was a member of the Bowling Green Chapter DAR for more than 50 years and served as regent, district director, and the State Program chair. She was a past president of the Pike County Historical Society, and a long-time board member of Champ Clark Honeyshuck where she served as Treasurer for 28 years. She was also active in the Bicentennial and Sesquicentennial celebrations, and enjoyed working as an election judge for many years. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Chapter DA and a member of the Public Library Board from 1973 to 1998, serving as president for several years.
She was a member of the Second Baptist Church since the age of 9, and was the Sunday School Secretary for 25 years.
Her hobbies included embroidery, genealogy, traveling, and of course her favorite game, Bridge.
Her parents died earlier, and Whitey, died Dec. 18, 1998. She is survived by several cousins and many friends.
