Michael Layne Ogden, 62, died Dec. 3, 2021. He was a Cardinal fan, civil engineer, fisherman, hunter, and democrat. He was living in Lake St. Louis. Mike attended Bowling Green High School, graduating in 1977. He attended Hannibal LaGrange College and then University of Missouri—Rolla, graduating from there in 1982 with a degree in civil engineering.
Mike began his professional life in Conrow, Texas, working for the Texas Highway Department. He moved to Houston in 1984 to work for McCarthy Brothers Construction Co., then to Great Falls, Mont., in 1991, where he took a position with Tamietti Construction.
Mike came back to Missouri in 1998 and began working for James Becker Consulting Engineers.
When Mr. Becker was ready to retire, Mike bought the company, leaving the name the same.
Mike loved his job, loved his family, and loved his life.
That life changed drastically in 2002 when he had a medical emergency while driving. The resulting injuries left Mike unable to resume his engineering career. After a lengthy medical convalescence, he began filling some of his time assisting at Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Hospital. Mike was then diagnosed with throat cancer, which took another lengthy period for recovery.
He was eventually able to re-enter the workforce, taking a job with a large area retailer. In 2019, Mike returned to his engineering roots, taking a job with FEMA in Anchorage, Alaska, as a disaster zone recovery contractor. He enjoyed Alaska very much and was happy to be putting his knowledge to use again.
Because of COVID, Mike was waiting for FEMA to begin sending recovery teams out again. He was looking forward to the next assignment.
Mike was also an avid reader and enjoyed witty conversation and political debate whenever the opportunity arose. And to those friends who sparred with Mike on Facebook, just know – he wasn’t done yet, he still thinks you’re wrong, and when you meet again he will be ready to take up where you left off.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, of St. Louis; parents, Ray and Emily Ogden of Bowling Green; brothers, Alan (Marge) of Salisbury, Mo., and Jeff (Tammy) of Jefferson City, Mo.; sister, Janice (Art) Flynn of Bowling Green; and several much-loved nieces and one nephew.
Visitation was on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Mo. The burial service was be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either the Bowling Green Alumni Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.