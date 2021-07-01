Meredith McCune, 43, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the C. Rodes Hood group home on the campus of Ruth Jensen Village in Bowling Green, Mo.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Curryville Presbyterian Church in Curryville, Mo., with Rev. Shonda Galloway officiating. Burial will be in the Curryville Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and Crematory in Bowling Green, Mo.
Meredith was born in Hannibal, Mo., on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Tapley and Charlene Davis McCune. Early in her life, Meredith’s family recognized that she would need special support and education as she grew up. She began a preschool program at Ruth Jensen Village and soon started her elementary years at the Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, Mo. As her needs began to grow and change, she transferred to the Deaf/Blind Program at the Missouri School for the Blind in St. Louis. She graduated from there on June 7, 1998, at the age of 21. She then transitioned to her own home on Locust Street in Bowing Green. At this time, she became an active participant in the Ruth Jensen Village Community Living Skills Program and received 24 hour loving care from their staff. During her lifetime, Meredith worked at several different businesses who welcomed her unique gifts to their workplace.
When her health care needs began to increase, Meredith found a special home at the C. Rodes Hood group home on the Pike County Agency for Developmental Disabilities campus. The staff of Ruth Jensen Village provided her excellent care and unwavering love until her passing.
Miss Meredith was clearly a gift from God. She created many joyful moments and taught all who were lucky enough to know her many life lessons. Although her journey on this earth presented her many obstacles, she faced them all with determination, courage, strength, and laughter. She made the world a better place and all who knew her better humans.
She is survived by her mother, Charlene McCune, sister, Beth (Todd) Whitaker, sister, Victoria (Jeff) Grove, nieces, Katherine Whitaker, Madeline (Guerric) Good, Carter Grove, Kendall Grove, nephew, Harrison Whitaker, and great nephew, Tapley Good.
Her father, Tapley McCune, her sister, Nancy Linn McCune, and loving grandparents, aunts, and uncles, all died earlier.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Miller, David Waddell, Todd Whitaker, Jeff Grove, Harrison Whitaker, and Guerric Good. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Ruth Jensen Village.
Memorials may be made to the Ruth Jensen Village, Curryville Presbyterian Church, and Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.