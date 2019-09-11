Melva McLeod

Graveside Services for Melva Dean McLeod of Wentzville, Mo. was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Childs Cemetery in Banks, Ark. Rev. Steve Chambliss will officiate.
Mrs. McLeod, 84, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2019 at Green Gables Senior Living in Wentzville. Born June 19, 1935 in Hampton, Ark., she was the daughter of Ora Arlice and Effie Lou Jane Hudson Holmes. Melva was a 1953 graduate of Hampton High School.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 12, 1953 in Norphlett, Ark. to LaMar Reed McLeod. This union was blessed with four children: Vickie, Karen, Tom and Charles. She was a longtime nursing home cook. Melva was a member of Foristell Church of Christ.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Effie Holmes; three brothers: Willie, Lewis and Jim Holmes; one grandson, Zach Horton; and her beloved husband of 48 years, LaMar McLeod, who died July 27, 2002.
Survivors include her children: Vickie Horton and her husband, Jerry, of Wilmington, NC, Karen McLeod of Wentzville, Tom McLeod and his wife, Debbie, of Fulton, MO and Charlie McLeod and his wife, Amy, of Lake St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Melva also leaves two sisters: Bobbie Hollis of Locust Bayou, Ark. and Marlene Lutrell of Pine Bluff, Ark.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held from noon until the time of Graveside Services at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sep.t 4, 2019 at Frazier Funeral Home in Warren, Ark.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and Paragould Children’s Home in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.