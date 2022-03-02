Melinda Ann Whitacre, 66, of Bowling Green, Mo., peacefully and gently died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 21st, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 616 Jackson Street, Columbia, MO 65203, with a small service at 2 p.m. Per her wishes she will be cremated.
Melinda was born in Columbia, Mo., to Hilda Pauline Pracht and Melvin Junior Rievley on April 13, 1955. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated Hickman High School in 1973.
She married Leland Ray DuBose on April 20, 1974, and had two children; a daughter, Misty, and a son, Dustin. She worked at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and later transferred to James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Fla., in 1984. She worked there for several more years.
On Nov. 21, 1988, she married Robert (Bob) Allen Whitacre in Tampa, Fla. He was a father of two sons, Robert (Rob) and Timothy (Tim). In 1989, they welcomed a daughter, Stacey. They became entrepreneurs and opened Mom’s Closet in Zephyrhills, Fla. After a few years, her husband began working for Walmart management team and the family were transferred to many towns around the Midwest. After Bob’s retirement, they found themselves in Unionville, Mo. She started a quilting business and taught many women the craft of quilting. When Bob’s health declined, they finally settled in Bowling Green, Mo. She created an online business of repurposing various items others no longer needed. She had a natural talent to know when items had more value. She was very successful and made a lot of friends during these business ventures.
Her survivors include sons, Robert Allen Whitacre II (Hollie) of Vermontville, N.Y., Timothy Michael Whitacre of Kuwait and Dustin Lee DuBose of Chicago, Ill. Her daughters, Misty Dawn DuBose of Columbia, Mo., and Stacey Marie Miller (Jason) of Palmyra, Mo.; eight grandchildren. Her brothers, Paul Melvin Rievley of Columbia, Mo., and Michael Louis Rievley (Kimberly) of Texas. Her sister Catherine Louise Peach (Jim) of Columbia, Mo. Her sister-in-law Dee Ann Clark (Rich) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.heartlandcremation.com. 573-442-7850.
