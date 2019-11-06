Melby Jean Elder Ebers, 83, of Olathe, Kan, formerly of Marshall, Mo, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Evergreen Community of Johnson County in Olathe.
At Melby’s request no services will be held. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born Feb. 14, 1936, in Louisiana, Mo, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Charles Elder Sr. and Ida Mae Twiehaus Elder. She was a 1954 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended the University of MO-Columbia. On Aug. 11, 1956, she married Thomas M. (Tom) Ebers who preceded her in death on April 2, 2016. In 1968, she moved to Marshall from Blue Springs, moving to Kansas City in 1999. She worked at Casey’s and Missouri Valley Human Resources while in Marshall and was very interested in genealogy.
Survivors include three sons, Mike, Randy and wife Jeanie, and Jerry Ebers and wife Julie; one daughter, Christy; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; three sisters, Fran Luebrecht, Connie Bird and Glenda Hinrichs (Dan); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Ebers; and one brother, Glenn Elder Jr.
