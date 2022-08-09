Melaney Magruder Mathis

Melaney Magruder Mathis,75, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was a New Year’s baby, born Jan. 1, 1947, the oldest of three children to Warren and Mary Margery (Nonnie) Magruder.

Melaney was truly a “Pike County” girl, having lived most of her life there. Her formative years were spent in the Clopton schools graduating in 1964. She attended college in what is now Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., where she met and married a young physician. When he was drafted and went to Vietnam, Melaney came back to Eolia and stayed for that year. Following his return, they moved to Chesterfield, Mo., where they resided for over 20 years.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.