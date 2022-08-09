Melaney Magruder Mathis,75, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was a New Year’s baby, born Jan. 1, 1947, the oldest of three children to Warren and Mary Margery (Nonnie) Magruder.
Melaney was truly a “Pike County” girl, having lived most of her life there. Her formative years were spent in the Clopton schools graduating in 1964. She attended college in what is now Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., where she met and married a young physician. When he was drafted and went to Vietnam, Melaney came back to Eolia and stayed for that year. Following his return, they moved to Chesterfield, Mo., where they resided for over 20 years.
Melaney was community-minded, always giving of herself to worthwhile causes. She was most active and held offices in the local, state, and national osteopathic auxiliaries, receiving the Medallion Award from the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons for meritorious service to the profession. She was also a member of the St. Louis Variety Club Women and an advocate for child abuse.
In 1991, Melaney returned to her beloved Pike County and opened the Prairieville General Store, operating it until 2006. This was a gathering place and an important part of the Eolia community. She served on the Pike County Home Health, and Hospice Endowment Board, the Clopton Alumni Board, and the Pike County RIII School Board. She was also involved in the family business and was active in the Missouri Limestone Producers Association. In each and all of these organizations she organized fundraisers: golf tournaments, dinners, and special events. Melaney was a life-long member of the Eolia Methodist Church.
In retirement, she pursued other passions: golfing, reading, watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball games, and she continued to organize charity events.
Her real passion, however, was her love and support for all her friends including two groups; the “Eolia Kids” as she called them (those who went all 12 years of school together), and her ATOG friends from osteopathic auxiliary days (All the Old Gals) who gathered every summer for 30 years, and of course, her dear family.
Her parents, brother, Mike, and husband, Walt Mathis, all died earlier. She is survived by her loving partner, Reggie Penberthy, her brother, Mark (Barb) Magruder, nephew, Austin Magruder, niece, Heather (Mike) McAlone, and children, Connor and Cooper, nephew, Adam (Cassie) Magruder, and children, Mason and Ada, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation was Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the Collier Funeral Home, 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353. A Celebration of Life was be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Eolia Methodist Church. Pallbearers were Adam Magruder, Austin Magruder, Mike McAlone, Blake Penberthy, Mark Liana, and Drew Grimes. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy White, Donnie Tucker, Mark Harvey, Bruce Penberthy, and Philip Smith.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Melaney’s honor may be made to the Pike County Home and Hospice Endowment Board or the Eolia Methodist Church in care of Collier Funeral Home.
