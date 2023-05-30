Maymie Wheeler

Maymie Julie Yates Wheeler, 99, of Paynesville, Mo., died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Elsberry Missouri Health Care Center. Services will be held at noon  on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. C. Jessel Strong will officiate. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery near Clarksville, Mo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

She was born on March 19, 1924, in Clarksville, Mo. She was the second daughter of Les and Emma Lou Iles Yates. She was married to Edward Lewis Wheeler Sr. in June of 1946. To this union was born two daughters and two sons, Carol Ann, Sharon Lee, Edward Lewis Wheeler Jr, and Gary Dwayne Wheeler.

Service information

Jun 1
Visitation
Thursday, June 1, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Homes, Inc.
117 Barnard Dr
Louisiana, MO 63353
Jun 1
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 1, 2023
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Homes, Inc.
117 Barnard Dr
Louisiana, MO 63353
