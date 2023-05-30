Maymie Wheeler

Maymie Julie Yates Wheeler, 99, of Paynesville, Mo., died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Elsberry Missouri Health Care Center. Services will be held at noon on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. C. Jessel Strong will officiate. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery near Clarksville, Mo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
She was born on March 19, 1924, in Clarksville, Mo. She was the second daughter of Les and Emma Lou Iles Yates. She was married to Edward Lewis Wheeler Sr. in June of 1946. To this union was born two daughters and two sons, Carol Ann, Sharon Lee, Edward Lewis Wheeler Jr, and Gary Dwayne Wheeler.
Maymie joined the Bethel AME Church in Paynesville at a very early age and was a very devoted Christian. She served in the Missionary Society and was steward and stewardess. She was also a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She touched many countless lives and was filled with the Holy Ghost and Baptized in Jesus’ name. She attended Farris Grade School and went on to attend Lincoln High School in Louisiana, Mo.
She was a proud member of the Clarksville American Legion Auxiliary Post 349 and was also a member of the Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 Auxiliary, doing what she could until her health failed.
She worked at the Kamp Togs Garment Factory in Clarksville, Mo., until it closed. After that, she became a housekeeper in the community for several families that all loved her.
Maymie was called home to join her husband, Edward, parents, Les and Emma Lou Yates three brothers, Frank, William, and George, two sisters, Daisy and Doris, and two daughters, Carol Ann and Sharon.
She is survived by two sons, Edward Lewis Wheeler Jr (Melissa), Gary Dwayne Wheeler (Betsy), nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Redd, Johnny Warren, Mike Yates, K.D. Warren, Scott Yates, and Stacey Yates. Active pallbearers will be Ledrick Wilson, Alex Diggs, Aaron Carr, Ronald Griffith, Richard Bryant, Chris Zumwalt, and Richard Evans.
Memorials may be made to the Bethel AME Church in Paynesville, Mo.
