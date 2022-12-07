We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Matthew Aaron Hanson. He suffered from mental illness and lost the fight to live on Nov. 30, 2022.
Matthew was 42-years old and was residing in Saint Louis, Mo. At the time of his death, he was employed with Amazon as a warehouse worker in Fenton, Mo. He previously was employed in the Real Estate industry as a Title Abstractor. Matthew served in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard from July 14,1998 to Aug. 24, 2005, as a petroleum supply specialist. He is survived by his two sons, Landen Hanson of Bowling Green Mo., and Zion Elledge of Springfield, Mo. He is also survived by three brothers, Stephen Hanson of St. Louis, Mo.; Byron Kelly Hanson of Republic, Mo.; and Roger Hanson of Licking, Mo.; one sister, Kristi Eth of St. Louis, Mo., and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His parents, Gary Hanson and Glenda Hanson, both of Bowling Green, Mo., died earlier.
A celebration of life service will be held at the VFW Hall, 505 VFW Hall Rd. in Bowling Green, Mo., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
