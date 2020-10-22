Mary Margaret Orf

Mary Margaret “Mog” Orf, fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, died Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Mog was born Aug. 8, 1938, the daughter of Ferd and Laura Meyer in St. Clement, Mo. She married Roland (Duke) Orf on August 20, 1958 at the St. Clement Catholic Church. To this union four children were born.
Survivors include husband, Duke Orf, of Bowling Green; children Laura Portwood (David) of Bowling Green, Marty Orf (Anita), of Bowling Green, Russell Orf (Cindy), of Bowling Green, and Tom Orf (Shelly), of Bowling Green; grandchildren April Foster (Michael), Matthew Portwood (Dana), Christina Orf, Justin Orf (Callie), Nathan Flot (William), Brittany Orf, Paul Wombles (Alyssa), Richelle Wombles and Josh Wombles; great grandchildren Paige Williams (Alex), Abigale Moore, Tanner Foster, Trevor Portwood, Caleb Orf, Roland Orf, Mila Orf, Maddyn Orf, Anniston Wombles; siblings Vera Smith, Mel Meyer, Art Meyer (Delores), and Martha Hoggard; step-sisters Marilyn Schuckenbrock (Gilbert), Kathy Edelen, and Shirley Traynor; step-brother Bud Korte; brother and sisters-in-law Gertie Orf, Geneva Knock, Simon Orf (Diane); numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents; step-mother, Frances (Sis) Meyer; brother and sister, Cletus Meyer and Clem Porter (Don); brothers and sisters-in-law, Bee Meyer, Bill Smith, Thelma Koester (Herman), James Orf (Vera), Doc Orf, Casey Orf (Marie), Leon Knock, Rose Ann Niemeyer (Victor), and Bill and Shirley Orf, and Raymond Lee Orf, who was an infant brother of Duke, all died earlier.
Mog loved her family and was a faithful member of the St. Clement Catholic Church. She was devoted to the Holy Rosary. She prayed every night and slept with her father’s rosary under her pillow. She always said that if she fell asleep saying her prayers that the angels would finish for her.
If you ever spent any time with Mog you knew her infectious laugh, her love for country music and dancing. Any time there was a family wedding or gathering where there was a dance floor you could always find her and Duke out cutting a rug.
Mog had a servant’s heart. She was the first in line to provide food for anyone who was sick or had lost a loved one. Her love for cooking never knew a recipe—just a pinch of this, an egg shell of that, and it always came out delicious. She always started cooking on Saturday morning to make sure she had plenty of food because, “You never know who will show up on a Saturday.”
After her children were grown and out of the house, she worked at Bankhead’s Chocolates in Bowling Green and eventually became the owner. She also worked at Ruth Jensen Village and served the students of Bowling Green R-1 School District in the cafeteria.
A private memorial Mass will be held and cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
Memorials may be made to the masses.
