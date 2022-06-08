Mary Lou Love, 86, of Louisiana, Mo., died May 28, 2022. She was born March 12, 1936, to Philip and Bertha Patrick Waddell. She married Averon Love on Feb. 28, 1959. He died July 12, 2016. She is survived by one son, Gary Love (Robin), of Troy, Mo.; four grandchildren, Elvis Love, Amber Love, and Sam Love (Kristin), all of Troy, Mo.; and Summer Theus (Lamont) of Sumter, S.C.; seven great grandchildren, Jordyn Love, Gabe Love, Marley Love, and Morgan Love, all of Troy, Mo., and Jezlyn Theus, Zya Theus, and Cruz Theus, all of Sumter, S.C., one brother, Phil Waddell (Louise) of Frankford, Mo., and four nieces and nephews. Deceased relatives include her beloved husband, parents, and siblings Bill Guy Waddell, Evelyn Pederson, and one niece Kathy Brewster.
Mary Lou loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially proud of them and treasured her time with them. She absolutely loved cooking and hosting them in her home for the holidays. Mary Lou spent a lot of time working in her yard and caring for her flowers when she was able. She had worked in the garment factories in Pike County and was a very talented seamstress. She sewed numerous costumes, dresses, and even intricate doll clothes over the years for her family. Her work was beautiful.
She was a member of the American Legion No. 370 Unit, the Elkettes, and a Media Church Member of Jimmy Swaggert Family Worship Center. Mary Lou wished to be cremated. A visitation in her memory was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with her memorial service following at 1 p.m. Services were held at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo., on Hwy. North 79. Memorials may be made to Home Health and Hospice or donor’s choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.