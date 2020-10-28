Mary Joan Angell, 82, of Centralia, Mo., died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo.
She was born Dec. 27, 1937 in Macon, Ga., the daughter of the late T.O. Gassett and Christine (McGee) Henry. On Aug. 29, 1959, she was united in marriage to Luther L. Angell.
Luther died earlier on May 23, 2020.
Joan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her three sons, Jed Angell (Jill), of Centralia, Mo., Justin Angell, of Centralia, Mo., and Jon Angell (Charlotte), of Centralia, Mo.; one brother, Bobby Henry (Linda), of Adairsville, Ga.; one sister, Donna Henry, of Centralia, Mo.; nine grandchildren Jayci Gesling (Jimmy), Jardyn Angell (Krista), Jensyn Angell (Amanda), Sierra Blachford (John), Savannah Moore (Justin), Selestia Angell, Schyler Angell, Emily Angell and Rebekah Angell; 11 great grandchildren Micah Gesling, Ainsley Gesling, Gideon Gesling, Dekker Angell, Julienne Angell, Liyah Angell, Lyric Angell, Wells Luther Angell, Joslyn Blachford, J.D. Blachford and Jesse Blachford; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Luther, one brother, David Henry died earlier.
Before marriage, Joan worked as a stewardess for Frontier Airlines. After marriage, she raised three boys, two of which turned out to be pretty good. We will let you pick which two. Joan was never afraid of anything including snakes, teenage boys, electricity and hard work. She enjoyed fishing, building dollhouses, woodworking, cooking, sewing and quilting. She was an avid gardener, collected antiques and could never pass a garage sale without stopping. She was always trying to get a deal by asking, “Would you take a dime for that?” Joan was a member of Friendship Christian Church and loved spending time with her friends and family, especially all of her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia, Mo. A visitation will be from 2 – 4 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Christian Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.
